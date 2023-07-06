Iphigenia Kalloushi

(from Ardana Cyprus)

We are sad to announce the death of Iphigenia Kalloushi who sadly passed away on Wednesday the 21 June 2023, aged 91.

Iphigenia was a dearly loved Mother and Grandmother.

The funeral will take place on Monday 17 July 2023, at

All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Camden Street, London NW1 0JA, at 12.30 with the burial taking place at Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG, East Finchley, at 2p.m.

Flowers are welcome, but the family would prefer a donation to Marie Curie hospice. There will be a donation box on the day.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

