† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Georgia Panayiotou

(from Khirokitia, Cyprus)

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the death of beloved

Georgia Panayiotou who died on Thursday 22nd June 2023.

Georgia leaves behind her husband Nicos, daughters Maria, Mirianthy & Helen, son Peter, son -in-law Louis. Alongside her 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Georgia Panayiotou was born in Khirokitia Cyprus and came to England in the early 60’s settling in south London.

Georgia was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother – and had an exceptional kind heart and touched the hearts of many.

“May she rest in Peace – You will never be Forgotten.”

Her funeral will be taking place on the 26th of July 2023 at 10am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nectarios, Battersea, 19 Wycliffe Road, Upper Tooting SW11 5QR.

Following the church service Georgia will be laid to rest at 12pm at Streatham Park Cemetery, Rowan Road, Streatham Vale, SW16 5JG. A wake will be held thereafter to celebrate her life.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γεωργία Παναγιώτου

(από την Χοιροκοιτία, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Γεωργίας Παναγιώτου, η οποία απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 22 Ιουνίου 2023.

Καταλείπει τον σύζυγο της Νίκο, τις κόρες της Μαρία, Μυριάνθη & Ελένη, τον γιο της Πέτρο, τον γαμπρό της Λούη, 3 εγγόνια και 2 δισέγγονα.

Η Γεωργία γεννήθηκε στη Χοιροκοιτία το 1942. Στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του ’60 ήρθε στην Αγγλία και εγκαταστάθηκε στο νότιο Λονδίνο. Ήταν μια υπέροχη σύζυγος, μητέρα και γιαγιά. Θα την θυμόμαστε παντοτινά για την ευγένεια, τη γενναιοδωρία και την καλοσύνη της, που άγγιξαν τις καρδιές όλων όσων την είχαν γνωρίσει.

«Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη. Δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ»

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει στις 26 Ιουλίου, στις 10πμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Νεκταρίου, Battersea,

19 Wycliffe Road, Upper Tooting SW11 5QR. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Streatham Park, Rowan Road, Streatham Vale, SW16 5JG, στις 12 το μεσημέρι και αμέσως μετά η παρηγοριά για να γιορτάσουμε τη ζωή της.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

