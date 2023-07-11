† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Aristos Moisis

(from Pachyammos, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Aristos Moisis who passed away on Saturday 1st July 2023 at the age of 88.

Aristos moved to London in the 50s where he met his wife Rena and was widely known in the Greek Cypriot community. He was a wonderful, kind hearted and generous man, always the perfect gentleman.

He will be deeply missed as he was loved by all who knew him.

Aristos leaves behind his wife, Rena, his son Manolis, his daughter-in-law Elene, his two granddaughters Irene & Lucy, along with many dear friends and relatives.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 19th July at St.Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Logan Road, London, N9 0LP at 12:30pm, followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London, N9 9HP at 2:00pm.

After the burial, a wake will take place at their home. The family wishes that instead of floral contributions, donations be made to North Middlesex Hospital Charity, a donation box will be available in the church on the day.

“Forever in our hearts, may he rest in eternal peace.”

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Άριστος Μωυσή

(από τον Παχύαμμο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε την απώλεια του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Άριστου Μωυσή που έφυγε από τη ζωή, το Σάββατο, 1η Ιουλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Τη δεκαετία του ’50, ο Άριστος είχε μεταναστεύσει στο Λονδίνο όπου γνώρισε τη σύζυγό του Ρένα και έγινε ευρέως γνωστός στην ελληνοκυπριακή κοινότητα.

Ήταν ένας υπέροχος, καλόκαρδος και γενναιόδωρος άνθρωπος, ο οποίος αγαπήθηκε πολύ από όλους όσοι τον γνώρισαν. Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του, Ρένα, τον γιο του Μανώλη, τη νύφη του Ελένη, τις δύο εγγονές του Ειρήνη & Λούση, καθώς και σε πολλούς αγαπημένους του φίλους και συγγενείς.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 19 Ιουλίου, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton, Logan Road, Λονδίνο, N9 0LP στις 12:30μμ και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church Street, London N9 9HP, στις 2μμ.

H παρηγοριά θα δοθεί μετά την ταφή στο σπίτι του. Αντί λουλουδιών, μπορούν να

γίνονται εισφορές στην εκκλησία για το North Middlesex Hospital Charity.

«Θα ζεις για πάντα στην καρδιά μας. Αιωνία σου η μνήμη»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family