Anna Kypri

(from Achna, Cyprus)

With deep sadness we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother

and great-grandmother Anna Kypri who died on Tuesday 27 June 2023, aged 95.

Anna was born in Achna, Cyprus and came to England in 1959 together with her husband Gregory and her three children, Kypros, Nina and Photoula. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her children, her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren whom she loved and who in turn loved her very much.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 19th July, at the church of Saints Constantine and Helen, Westow Street, Crystal Palace, SE19 3RW, at 12:00p.m, followed by her burial, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Chelsham Road, Warlingham, CR6 9EQ, at 2:00p.m. The wake will be held at the Woldingham Golf Club, Halliloo Valley Road, Woldingham, CR3 7HA from 3:00p.m-6:00p.m.

Rather than sending flowers, we would ask for a donation towards the carers

and nurses who helped her during her final weeks and days. A donation box

will be at the church or alternatively can be made to the link below:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/AnnaKypri

The Kypri family

Άννα Κυπρή

(από την Άχνα, Κύπρος)

Mε βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και

προγιαγιάς Άννας Κυπρή, η οποία απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 27 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 95 ετών.

Η Άννα γεννήθηκε στην Άχνα της Κύπρου και μαζί με το σύζυγο της Γρηγόρη

και τα τρία τους παιδιά, Κύπρο, Νίνα & Φωτούλα, μετανάστευσαν στην Αγγλία

το 1959. Η Άννα θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσους τη γνώρισαν, ειδικά στα παιδιά,

τα εγγόνια και τα δισέγγονά της που αγαπούσε και την αγαπούσαν πολύ.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 19 Ιουλίου, στις 12 το μεσημέρι από τον ιερό ναό Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης, Westow Street, Crystal Palace, SE19 3RW.

Η ταφή θα γίνει στο Greenlawn Memorial Park, Chelsham Road, Warlingham, CR6 9EQ, στις 2:00μ.μ και θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Woldingham Golf Club, Halliloo ValleyRoad, Woldingham, CR3 7HA από τις 3:00μ.μ-6:00μ.μ.

Αντί για λουλούδια, μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές για τους φροντιστές και τις νοσοκόμες που την βοηθούσαν τις τελευταίες ημέρες της ζωής της. Θα υπάρχει κουτί στην κηδεία, είτε μέσω της ιστοσελίδας: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/AnnaKypri

Η οικογένεια Κυπρή.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

