† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andriana Flourou

(from Rizokarpaso, Cyprus)

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our cherished mother and grandmother, Andriana Flourou who passed away, on Tuesday 11 July 2023, at the age of 75.

In the embrace of our loving memories, she leaves behind boundless love and devotion. Her three sons, Andreas, Dimitri, and Panayiotis, along with her daughter-in-law, Antigoni, and two grandchildren, Michaela and Christian, were the heart of her existence.

“Her absence creates an indescribable void, yet her essence shall eternally reside in our hearts and memories. She will be missed by all. May her soul find peace.”

The funeral will be held on Tuesday 8 August 2023, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, at 11.30am, followed by the burial at Chingford Cemetery, 121 Old Church Rd, London, E4 6ST, at 1.30pm.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδριάνα Φλούρου

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Ανδριάνας Φλούρου, η οποία απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 11 Ιουλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 75 ετών.

Οι όμορφες αναμνήσεις μαζί της, γίνονται ακόμη πιο σημαντικές για εμάς, λόγω της αφοσίωσης και της απεριόριστης αγάπης που έτρεφε προς την οικογένειά της. Οι τρεις γιοι της Ανδρέας, Δημήτρης & Παναγιώτης, η νύφη της Αντιγόνη, καθώς και τα δυο εγγόνια της, Μιχαέλα & Κρίστιαν, ήταν ο λόγος ύπαρξής της.

«Η απουσία της, δημιουργεί ένα δυσαναπλήρωτο κενό, αλλά η μνήμη της θα μείνει αιώνια χαραγμένη στις καρδιές μας. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους. Ας αναπαυθεί εν ειρήνη.»

Η κηδεία θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Τρίτη 8 Αυγούστου 2023, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY, στις 11.30πμ και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Chingford, 121 Old Church Road, Chingford E4 6ST, στη 1.30μ.μ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

