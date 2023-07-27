† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Neophytou

(from Liopetri, Cyprus)

It is with heavy Hearts and sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Andrea Neophytou who died on the Saturday 1st July 2023, at the age of 81.

Andreas leaves behind his wife Victoria, his sons Neophytos & Philippos, his daughter Vasoulla and 2 grandsons.

Andreas Neophytou was born 19th June 1942 in Liopetri Cyprus and at the age of 6 moved to Kato Deryneia with his family. Andrea emigrated to England in the late 50’s at the age of 17 and settled in North London.

Andreas was a wonderful husband, father & grandfather – and had an exceptional kind heart and blessed the heart of everyone around him.

“May he rest in peace – You will never be forgotten”

His funeral will be taking place on the 2nd August 2023 at 10am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St John the Baptist Church, Hornsey / Haringey Wightman Road, N8 0LY.

Following the church service Andreas will be laid to rest at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP at 12pm.

The family wishes that instead of floral contributions, donations be made.

A donation box will be available at the church on the day.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδρέας Νεοφύτου

(από τo Λιοπέτρι, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Ανδρέα Νεοφύτου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε το Σάββατο 1η Ιουλίου, σε ηλικία 81 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Βικτώρια, τους γιους του Νεόφυτο & Φίλιππο,

την κόρη του Βασούλλα και τα 2 εγγόνια του.

Ο Ανδρέας γεννήθηκε στις 19 Ιουνίου 1942 στο Λιοπέτρι και σε ηλικία 6 ετών

μετακόμισε στην Κάτω Δερύνεια με την οικογένειά του. Σε ηλικία 17 ετών,

στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του ’50, μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία, όπου εγκαταστάθηκε

στο Βόρειο Λονδίνο. Ήταν υπέροχος σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς για

την οικογένειά του, ενώ για τους συγγενείς και φίλους, οι οποίοι έλεγαν ότι ήταν ευλογημένοι που τον είχαν γνωρίσει ήταν καλόκαρδος και ευγενικός άνθρωπος.

«Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη. Δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ»

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί στις 2 Αυγούστου 2023, στις 10:00π.μ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church Street, London N9 9HP, στις 12 το μεσημέρι. Αντί λουλουδιών, μπορούν να γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην του στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family