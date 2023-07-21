† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Costas Kotsapas

(from Lapithos, Cyprus)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, dad, bapou and friend Andreas Costas Kotsapas, who passed away on Thursday 13 July 2023, at the age of 88.

He leaves behind his wife Eleni, daughters Despo, Rita & Astero and grandchildren Troie, Alisa, Omar, Elena, Florentia & Valentino and many other relatives & friends.

His Funeral will be held on Wednesday 26th July 2023, at 1pm at St Mary’s Church, Wood Green, N22 8LB. The burial will take place at Islington & St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Road N2 9AG followed by a wake at the family home.

In replacement of floral tributes there will be a donation box for The North London Hospice.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family