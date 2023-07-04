A free community event to celebrate Islington’s diversity and bring people of all ages and backgrounds together will be held on Saturday, 8 July.

Organised by Islington Council, the We Are Islington Festival takes place on Islington Green, N1 8DU, from 12noon to 6pm and will feature live stage performances, acting and movement workshops, creative art activities, a local marketplace, street food, music and dancing. There will also be support, advice and information available on health, wellbeing and the cost-of-living crisis.

The organisers of the Go Africa Festival will host interactive arts and crafts workshops for adults and children. Students aged 14+ are invited to join Fourth Monkey Theatre for an hour of games, performance and play, while children can design, create and then puppeteer an ice lolly puppet with the Little Angel Theatre team.

Islington’s diverse community will also be celebrated with performances throughout the day, including young performers from Soapbox Islington and ending with the Inner Vision Trio bringing music from India, Iran and Lebanon.

Market stalls will be selling a range of goods from local businesses, including African jewellery, clothing and vegan jerk sauces.

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Executive Member for Equalities, Culture and Inclusion, said: “We’re proud that Islington is a diverse community and that people of all backgrounds, no matter where they are from, contribute and choose to call our borough their home.

“This event is about joining together and showing residents of all ages, genders, abilities, and backgrounds that we value and appreciate them. Everyone is welcome in Islington and at the We Are Islington Festival.

“This is one of an array of festivals taking place in Islington over the summer, including last weekend’s Cally Fest, the imminent Celebrate Islington festival and next weekend’s Whitecross Street festival. My thanks go to our fantastic local community groups and organisations for helping put together a buzzing summer calendar, bringing residents a selection of multicultural events for all ages.”

For more information on summer festival events in Islington, see islingtonlife.london/things-to-do/summer-festivals