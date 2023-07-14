Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Enfield have released his name.

Police were called at 23:50hrs on Tuesday, 11 July to reports of a group of people fighting in Berkshire Gardens, N13.

At around the same time a man attended a north London hospital with a stab wound. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died a short time later.

The man has been named as Emiliano Hasanpapaj, aged 22. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquires by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until a date in October

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8977/11Jul. To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.