The UK-based Famagusta Association has penned letters to British ministers highlighting and condemning the reported plan to turn rooms of the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas in the occupied part of Cyprus into a small mosque.

The letters, addressed to the Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser and the Under-Secretary for Faith and Communities Baroness Scott, ask for an immediate intervention by the UK Government in order for the plan to be prevented from implementation.

The Famagusta Association denounces Turkey’s “continued pillage” of the (Christian Orthodox) cultural and religious monuments in the occupied part of Cyprus, accusing it of an attempt to eventually eliminate the Christian Orthodox presence in the area.

On behalf of the Association its President Dr Vassilis Mavrou has assured Cypriots that the diaspora organisation “will not accept the fait accompli” that Turkey seeks to create, and that it will continue to protest any form of illegality applied against Greek Cypriots.