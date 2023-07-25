Acclaimed Greek Cypriot artist Georgia George is set to captivate audiences once again with the highly anticipated release of her latest single, Tsifteteli Zeimbeikika. Following the success of her debut single, Na Min S’eho, Georgia returns with an infectious, feel-good summer anthem that is destined to become a favourite on the dancefloors and radio waves across Greece, Cyprus, England and beyond.

Tsifteteli Zeimbeikika embraces the vibrant essence of Greek music, delivering an electrifying fusion of traditional Tsifteteli and Zeimbeikiko vibes. With her exceptional vocal and dynamic song-writing skills, Georgia effortlessly transports listeners to late night summer bouzoukia, sparking a celebration of life and love.

Inspiration struck Georgia after attending bouzoukia in the vibrant city of London, a city very different from her familiar seaside town in Devon. The bustling Greek night bouzoukia scene allowed her to witness the performances of acclaimed artists like Petros Iakovidis and Giannis Ploutarhos on their world tours. She was also inspired by the popular music party TV show Stin Ygeia Mas during lockdown in 2020, when she first began to write and produce Tsifteteli Zeimbekika in her home studio. Inspired by the show’s joyous ambiance and melodic tunes, the show became a catalyst for her creativity and she was determined to translate the vibrant atmosphere of bouzoukia into her own composition.

Drawing upon her innate musical talent, Georgia began crafting the song’s foundation, infusing it with infectious rhythms and catchy melodies. However, she recognised the need for collaboration to give her creation its final touches. Georgia’s brother Vasilis, a skilled lyricist, was able to co-write the compelling lyrics that would accompany her music.

Since the age of seven, Georgia discovered her passion for singing and hasn’t stopped since. Growing up in a Greek household, her exposure to the enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics of Greek music shaped her artistic journey. From her Pappou George playing Triantafilos in the car, to her mum playing Glykeria at family gatherings, Greek music became the soundtrack of her life.

“I am thrilled to bring the heat of summer to the London Greek community with my song ‘Tsifteteli Zeimbekika.’ It’s an upbeat and infectious summer dance anthem that will get everyone on their feet.”

Tsifteteli Zeimbeikika will be available on all major music streaming platforms from 28 July 2023 including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

To learn more about Georgia George and stay updated on her latest news and releases

