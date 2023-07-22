The midfielder spent the latter part of the 2022/23 season with Gillingham Women (now Chatham Town Women) alongside fellow youngster Keira Flannery.

The talented youngster has signed a three-year contract with the Club and is looking forward to getting back on the grass as the 2023/24 season comes into view.

“This is a really proud moment for me and my family,” she told whufc.com. “I’ve been working really hard to get to this moment, and now I know that I need to work even harder to get to become the player I want to be.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at West Ham United since joining and it made sense to continue my journey here, so I’m delighted to sign my first pro contract with the Club that I love.

“I’ve had a good summer, but I can’t wait to get back on the grass now and get going again! It’s an exciting time with the new manager [Rehanne Skinner] taking charge, and I hope that we’ll be able to have a really positive season and I’ll be able to play my part.”

General Manager Aidan Boxall is pleased to tie the promising midfielder down to a long-term contract in east London.

“We’re really pleased that Halle has signed her first professional contract with us. Halle is somebody that has worked incredibly hard since joining us last year – juggling football alongside her A-Levels and also spending some time out on loan.

“We want to give young players from our community opportunities to play at the highest level and we believe that Halle has the potential to be an important player for us.

“We are looking forward to seeing how she continues to develop in Claret & Blue over the next three years.”

Everyone at West Ham United would like to congratulate Halle on signing her first professional contract at the Club.

A lifelong West Ham fan, Houssein would score on her West Ham United debut, a 4-2 defeat to Chelsea in the Continental Tyres League Cup, and has since gone on to make eleven first-team appearances.