London born UK Cypriot Dimitri Yiakoumi has been awarded a UEFA A LICENCE to coach.

Already holding a UEFA B licence Dimitri has been heavily involved in Football as a coach since the age of 16 and his coaching career began at Omonia Youth’.His experience as a Football coach covers both Men and Women and all ages working in the UK for Football clubs Queens Park Rangers, Barnet and Haringey Borough. Working in the USA in Massachusetts and New Jersey for GPS / Bayern Munich F.C. and now in Cyprus from Apoel to Digenis Akqritas Morphou and AEK Larnaca.

Dimitris parents are London born and his Grand parents from Vasili, Komi Kebir and Ayios Athanasis, Limassol.

He is also the compiler of the Cypriot whos who.