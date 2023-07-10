Ayran is a Middle Eastern (Lassi) summer yoghurt drink mixed with salt and mint. It is also the national drink of Turkey.

I have fond memories drinking Ayrani, as it is called in Cyprus, as a young girl, when we would go shopping in Famagusta and Larnaca, which wasn’t very often – maybe three to four times a year to get new shoes and clothes. There used to be a man on a bicycle selling Ayrani and my mum would always treat us to a glass of this wonderful cold yoghurt drink and to a mixed kebab from the street vendors; I can still smell them!

Ayran is a very refreshing, palatable, healthy and digestible drink, that’s good for quenching the thirst on a hot day – better than any fizzy drink!

Ingredients (makes 1 large glass):

½ glass plain sheep’s yogurt

150ml (¼ pint) iced water or soda water

A little salt

A little caster sugar

Dried mint

Ice-cubes

Fresh mint leaves

Lime wedges

Method:

Put all the ingredients except the dried mint in a blender, blend until smooth and frothy.

Pour into a tall glass and mix in a little dried mint. Add ice-cubes, decorate with fresh mint and wedges of lime and serve.