The Committee of Cyprus Occupied Municipalities called for action to tackle the sale of Greek Cypriot properties in the island’s Turkish-occupied areas, during a meeting on Friday with the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides.

In a statement after the meeting, at the Presidential Palace, the President of the Committee, Mayor of Kythrea, Petros Kareklas, said they emphasized the need to deal with the issue, as Greek Cypriot refugees in need are forced to sale their property in the occupied areas, very often at prices deemed to be “humiliating.”

He added that a plan is required to assist these people, in order to avoid applying to (Turkey’s) “immovable property commission” to sell their properties.

Kareklas also noted that the Committee had the opportunity to inform the President about various problems faced by the occupied Municipalities and the refugees in general. He noted that these are issues that have been raised in the past and the President had the opportunity to inform them of what is being done to address them.

“He told us that a more general policy on these matters is being worked out”, he said.

In addition, he mentioned that the Cyprus issue was also discussed. “We gave our positions on several issues, on the issue of the missing persons, on the enclaved persons, on the destruction of the cultural heritage that is taking place in the occupied areas. We expressed our great concern for what we have been hearing in the last few days that the sacred site of Apostolos Andreas Monastery is going to be desecrated with the construction of a mosque and we asked that all necessary actions is taken, to prevent this desecration”, he noted.

For his part, the President of the Republic informed the Commission about the actions he is taking to break the impasse and start the negotiation talks on the Cyprus issue, said Kareklas, adding that “we expect the implementation of some of the things we discussed”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown, while some Greek Cypriots still live in the northern Turkish occupied areas (enclaved).