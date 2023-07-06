A Turkish Cypriot with American citizenship has forced the Republic of Cyprus not only to return his property in Limassol but to also compensate him with an additional €345,000 for its use.

The legal process started in 2013 and is now completed with the submission to Parliament of a supplementary budget of €345,000.

This is in line with the Court’s ruling and the consent of the Republic which was illegally exploiting the Turkish Cypriot’s property.

Noteworthy is the fact that Orhan Hussein Dervis was never a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus having left the divided island before the independence of the Cyprus state back in 1960.

He had filed a lawsuit in the Limassol District Court against the Attorney General and the Minister of Interior which is the Guardian of TC properties.

The Court proceeded to issue by agreement – between the plaintiff and the defendants – orders providing for the release of the property of Dervis from the administration of the Custodian of T/C Property and its return to him.

The Court also issued an order concerning the payment of compensation to Dervis in the amount of €310,000 with statutory interest at 2% per annum thereon from June 22, 2022 until final payment.

As well as payment of the costs of the legal action which were estimated at €20,110.

In Cyprus