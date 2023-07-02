The Turkish narrative for a two-state solution cannot be part of any discussion in a new round of negotiations on the Cyprus issue, the Minister of Defence, Michalis Giorgallas said on Sunday, addressing a memorial service for fallen soldiers during the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Giorgallas said that the resumption of peace talks under the UN aegis is the President Nikos Christodoulides’ highest priority, with a more active involvement of the EU.

According to the Minister, the involvement of a high-ranking European official in the new process will be sufficiently helpful to the UN effort and will contribute to creating the right conditions to bring the other side back to the negotiating table.

Giorgallas said that our side has made it clear that we are not going to deviate from our principles and values, from the framework of a solution that will meet the worries of all Cypriot people, in conditions of security, prosperity, equality and coexistence.

The Defence Minister said that Turkey’s unacceptable claim for a two-state solution, is escaping the principles of international law and will lead to the permanent division of the island.

He said that a solution to the Cyprus problem remains a national goal and must lead to the termination of the occupation, adding that the acceptance of the status quo as a reality will lead to greater catastrophes for our homeland and Hellenism.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasions. Numerous rounds of talks to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results. The latest round under the UN aegis took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana.