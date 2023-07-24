A man sleeps as tourists wait for departing planes at the airport, after being evacuated following a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Monday. [

Holiday company TUI said it operated three flights overnight to return passengers to Britain from Rhodes, the Greek island where wildfires have sent tourists fleeing from hotels.

“We’re now working hard to get everybody home safely with our first passengers returning to the UK on three dedicated flights overnight and plans in place to get everyone affected back as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for TUI UK and Ireland said in a statement on Monday. [Reuters]