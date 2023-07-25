A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital after he was run over by a car on Tuesday morning in Paralimni.

According to philenews, around 6 am on Tuesday, the man was walking with a 20-year-old woman, with whom they travelled to Cyprus together, when they were hit by a car, driven by a 28-year-old man.

Authorities who arrived at the scene arrested the 28-year-old as he was found driving three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Both tourists were transferred to Paralimni General Hospital.

The woman received first aid and was later discharged, however, the 20-year-old was taken to Nicosia General Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.