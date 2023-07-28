The island’s Stadium Licensing Authority has put pressure on the government to promptly upgrade and make safer for both players and fans the ‘refugee’ stadiums of Anorthosis, Nea Salamina and Ethnikos Achnas.

Authority chief George Karas told a press conference in Nicosia on Thursday that the total cost is estimated to be around €59 million.

Specifically, the upgrade of the Anorthosis stadium is estimated at €26 million, Salamina’s at €14-€15 million and Ethnikos Achna’s at €18 million.

Elaborating on the Authority’s vision Karas said this focuses on creating safe and comfortable playing fields.

And that the estimated cost of repairing and upgrading the football stadiums is based on civil engineering studies for stadiums, CAA standards, international policies and Police Force requirements.

The aim, he added, is to create playing fields where athletes can play sports safely and fans can enjoy watching matches in a comfortable, humane and friendly environment.

Karas also said that after the upgrading studies are tabled before the Planning Department it is expected that at least a year will be taken before permits are issued.

“This means that the state has a year ahead to plan and secure the necessary funds,” he also said.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion and thousands of Greek Cypriots are displaced since then and made refugees in their own country.