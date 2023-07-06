Three teenagers will appear in court charged with the murder of 15-year-old Deshaun James-Tuitt in Islington.

The males – [A] 16; [C] 15 and [D] 15 – will all appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 6 July.

All three had been previously arrested in August and September 2022 and bailed while further enquiries were conducted.

Deshaun died after being stabbed in Highbury Fields, Islington on 4 August 2022.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of Deshaun’s murder and urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact police on 020 8345 3865, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7948/04AUG.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.