The beautiful island of Cyprus is the destination of choice for Grantham-based travel agent Lynne Page, of The Holiday Village. She writes:

Having just returned from my second trip this year to Cyprus, I wanted to share what I love about it.

Firstly, the people are so welcoming and friendly, and very grateful that you have chosen their country to spend some time in. And there is so much in Cyprus to do and see, depending on which part of the island you visit.

Lynne Page

Ayia Napa has a reputation of being a party resort, which it can be, but it also has the most beautiful white sandy beaches and clear blue sea. It is located on the eastern coast and offers a varied range of clubs, bars, restaurants and water sports.

Just a few kilometres south of Ayia Napa is Protaras, also known for its golden sandy beaches and crystal-clears waters. One of the most popular beaches to visit is Fig Tree Bay; the huge waves are a sight to behold.

If you wanted to make either of these resorts your destination of choice in Cyprus then you would fly into Larnaca airport.

On the southwest coast of the island is Paphos, which has its own airport, making transfers to your hotel much easier and quicker.

Paphos is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its archaeological treasures, including ancient Roman villas with well-preserved mosaics. There is also the Tombs of the Kings, dating back to the 4th century BC and carved into solid rock.

Paphos is also said to be the birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Aphrodite’s Rock can be seen emerging from the sea and is a great photo opportunity, especially at sunset.

Paphos has a lovely harbor area lined with restaurants, cafes and shops. Be sure to keep your eyes out for the pelicans.

Close by is Paphos Old Town, which was recently restored and has much to offer down its winding streets – local arts and crafts, traditional tavernas where you can enjoy a meze and a local Keo beer.

Should you want to venture further afield then Troodos mountain range is a must with so much beautiful scenery, several charming villages, monasteries, wineries and even skiing in the winter.

These are just a few reasons why I keep returning to Cyprus.

