This dancer’s on fire

Sometimes a song gets stuck in your head. The past few days it has been Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys, which thanks to a TV advert by a high street bank, is now a ubiquitous tune. The chorus erupts dramatically into a euphoric sound and as you can tell, I can’t let go. Last week it all made sense when I sat down to watch dancer Sara Baras open the annual Flamenco festival at Sadler’s Wells with her show Alma (‘Soul’) which fuses flamenco with bolero, a tribute to her father Cayetano Pereira who passed earlier this year. There she was on stage – the woman on fire – in a two-hour masterclass of an art form that is a furnace of passion, extraordinary expression and explosively emotional movement.

Now 52 and described by many as “the greatest flamenco dancer of her generation”, her first entrance sets the tone for the evening. A solo guitar is heard in the darkness and we hear the words (in Spanish) ‘…my flamenco heart has a bolero soul’. She steps through a beaded curtain, for a moment she is still, up go her arms and the drama begins. Those rhythmically pulsating feet moving at pace, her arms contorting, flexing and pointing, which together create a cacophony of sound and whirling dervish movement that immediately brings out the goosebumps. Within moments she is graceful and delicate, her body now soft and sinuous, like the calm before the next electric storm. The supporting dancers and musicians are superbly gifted too and musical director Keko Balodomero’s score is crafted to match the eclectic mood of each section.

Several years ago I stumbled across a back street flamenco party in Seville. I was transfixed and I remembered the women dancing with a shawl (‘manton’), creating feelings and imagery that were bewitching. Baras does all of that and more, clutching it tight, throwing shapes into the air and allowing it to become an artistic emblem of her imperious and mesmeric dance. She is a rare talent with an infectious personality. Her father can rest in peace, the family tradition continues to blaze brightly. The ecstatic audience did not want to let her go.

And Davit Bratheriou is ultimately won over…

Inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s play, A Raisin in the Sun, which premiered on Broadway in 1959, Beneatha’s Place (Young Vic), written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah is an adaptation cum reimagining of Hansberry’s groundbreaking brilliance. It’s 1959 and young African American woman Beneatha has fled the prejudice of 1950’s USA for a hopefully brighter future in Lagos with her Nigerian husband Joseph. Cracks soon appear, the utopian dream becomes a stark reality check. Wind forward to the present day and she has now risen to the pinnacle in her field as Dean of an Ivy League university. She is entrenched in a complex discourse with her white colleagues about replacing African American Studies with “Critical Whiteness Studies.” It is a philosophical and didactic play and addresses some of the hot topics related to today’s diversity agenda and how we address post colonial history in a meaningful way.

For a while it is heavy going, almost like a lament, punctuated with moments of wit and satire, which are not only a welcome relief from the intensity but in making light of the complexities help the audience to better understand the arguments at play. The second act is far more engaging when the subtexts come to the fore and the discussions around privilege, guilt and the weight of history that holds back so many rise to the surface. Cherrelle Skeete is compelling as Beneatha, a portrayal that is nuanced and entertaining. This is one of those theatrical experiences that ask the audience to consider their own perspective on the questions posed and this mixed urban audience really got into it, as though relishing both the challenge and the subtle critique which Kwei-Armah weaves into it. The abiding message for me is about embracing change and moving with it rather than against it. As I did during the course of the evening.

