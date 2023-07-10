They shoot, they score…sometimes

Football has the power and emotion to unite (and divide) billions of people. During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, even friends who abhor everything about it felt sorry for Harry Kane (he’s the England captain by the way) when he missed a penalty in the quarter final against France. In 1996, Gareth Southgate had done the same when playing for England against Germany (the play begins with that). He is now the manager of the national team and was one of the first to console Kane once the game was over. Those two moments and particular individuals capture the essence of James Grahams’s new play Dear England (National Theatre), a skilfully crafted piece about the tragicomedy that is soccer and the fear that seems to overwhelm the national team when faced with a penalty shootout. It may be only a game but Graham explores how the success or failure of the team determines, and exposes, much about our national identity.

Having not been to a match in years, this is as close as you can get to being there on a set dominated by huge circles of light and incredibly evocative videos which bring out those intense feelings of belonging to a tribe, which be it real or ephemeral, for those two hours you are as one rooting for your team. Rupert Goold’s direction is a thrilling and gripping examination of the game and the nation, the hurt, the pleasure and the comedy. Joseph Fiennes embodies Southgate, bringing out the more kindly and philosophical side of his character as when he wrote a letter to the nation in 2021 during the height of the pandemic, from which the play takes its title. Players featured, and well performed by a buzzing cast, include Marcus Rashford, Raheem Stirling, Jordan Pickford and of course Kane, a brilliant portrayal by Will Close.

As the various episodes unfold Ellen Kane (no not a relation) and Hannes Langolf’s stylised choreography is a witty and expressive part of how we connect with the highs and lows of top-level sportspeople. This element of the show bought to mind Gregory Burke’s Black Watch, which though about an army regiment many of the tactics and team playing in football are in a similar vein. Less effective and slightly gratuitous is the inclusion of ridiculed politicians and some of the football insider knowledge will go over the head of those for who the offside law and controversy around armbands are irrelevancies.

It is funny, fascinating, and a terrific watch regardless of your view on football. The tension is palpable – will they win or not? – and the humour, both verbal and postural, works a treat. It also examines in detail the extent that coaches go to to motivate a team that is burdened by a feeling of failure. Gina McKee plays a serene sports psychologist brought in for that purpose. It also doesn’t shy away from racism in the sport and the prevalence of machismo. Graham’s play is packed full of entertainment but it is much more about the journey players go though in their careers and by the end they are even talking about love. Talking of which you will end up loving Harry.

Meanwhile Gracia Erinoglu can’t wait for more…

Usher is young, gay, fat and Black. He is a writer who hates his day job and has decided enough is enough of having confusing and negative perceptions about himself. The person next to commented “body fascism in the queer community is unforgiving”. So what to do? Write a musical about a young, gay, fat, Black writer of course. Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop (Barbican) has won every Best Musical award on Broadway, as well as the Pulitzer Prize, and now I know why. This is a gobsmacking show which left me breathless with excitement and exhausted with how much Jackson has packed into one hundred minutes (no interval). It also features a lead performance by Ramar Freeman (Usher) – he is onstage throughout – which is absolutely phenomenal, ricocheting from one part of his personality and character to another. At once vulnerable and teetering on the brink and then immediately snapping into an outrageous and joyful queer man capable of anything. Imagine Lizzo on speed! He is surrounded by an incredibly talented cast of seven other performers who are superb in their own right.

Jackson, who also wrote the music and lyrics, holds back on nothing, no doubt challenging the perceptions and thoughts of what was a predominantly white audience. The language is graphic going into the dark corners of racism, homophobia, anal sex, AIDS and it is a graveyard of caricatures and stereotypes that Jackson has placed very openly and in context. It will definitely provoke and interrogate even as you watch. I was spent by the end of it just trying to keep up with how much was going on. Surrounded by six figures who represent his inner thoughts, director Stephen Brackett adeptly steers a careful course between allowing free rein to Freeman’s phenomenal vocal gymnastics and tugging him back into the more reflective and difficult passages when we see him exposed, lonely and lost. The final few moments are unexpected leaving this strange loop in a psychological merry go round. I’m going again, one because I want to, but also because I’m sure I missed something. Do not miss this.

Finally, Sotira Kyriakides is enthralled…

Phillip Ridley’s Vincent River (Greenwich Theatre) is a dramatic two-hander with captivating performances from Kerrie Taylor (Anita) and Brandon Kimaryo (Davey). The play follows how their troubled crossed paths unravel. Set in a sparse and drab apartment in East London. Vincent, Anita’s son, was found murdered in an abandoned railway station. Davey follows Anita as she flees her previous address to her new abode. She knows he has a story to tell but he can’t quite get the words out. He musters up the courage to visit Anita and reveal that he found Vincent’s body.

Vincent was the victim of a hate crime. Davey can’t get him out of his mind. The pair make a pact to talk about each other’s past to try and uncover the truth. Davey’s heart-rending story about his relationship with his mother and his lost youth is really profound. They uncover each other’s past with the help of alcohol, pills and marijuana. The two actors take you on an emotional rollercoaster. This modern classic was a huge hit when it premiered in 2000. It’s well worth going to see – be prepared to encounter emotional themes and powerful performances in what is a tour de force.

Dear England – www.nationaltheatre.org.uk

A Strange Loop – www.barbican.org.uk

Vincent River – www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk