From hell to damnation

During the 1980’s I spent some time working in Cypriot refugee camps doing theatre in education projects. It was a salutary experience and reminded me, in the kefka of my youth, that there was serious life beyond hedonism that needed my attention and action. Writer Christy Lefteri is a child of Cypriot refugees and she once volunteered in a Athens refugee centre. That upbringing and experience came to fruition with her award-winning novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo (Yvonne Arnaud). Adapted for the stage by the same two people who produced The Kite Runner, Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler, it is a compassionate and poignant play.

The essence is a journey made by millions of refugees the world over. Those same people who are portrayed by elements of the press as “economic scroungers” coming here for no other reason than to exploit our apparent leniency and welcome that we afford them once on our shores. Afra (Roxy Faridany) and Nuri (Alfred Clay) are Syrian refugees who have embarked on that journey, fleeing a warring country where there is danger at every turn. On a minimalist set of rocks and sand, which are effectively used to portray a variety of situations, we see the brutal reality of what most of us see in sanitised versions on our TV screens. Crucial to the striking impact of this production, apart from the quality and dignity of the performers, are the visuals, including very realistic and powerful video projections and the symbolism of the beekeeping implying hard work and happiness in their homeland works well.

Unfortunately, plays such as these are not given many opportunities, being seen as non- commercial enterprises. Directed by Miranda Cromwell, who ensures the show includes the humorous side of such human trauma, including some of the characters they meet en route to what they hope will be a place of refuge and respite. When the first Cypriot refugees arrived here in the 1970’s, following the tragedy of 1974, they were greeted with a “Welcome to Britain” sign and then immediately challenged about their refugee status. The same “welcome”, via hostile environments and xenophobia, awaits those arriving here today. History repeats itself until we learn, if ever. A play that demands your attention.

Meanwhile Jonoulla Bankiou is enthralled by a new take on a classic…

Molly Still’s production of Robin Hood (Regents Park Open Air Theatre) – The Legend. Re-written by Carl Grose – was both a total surprise and a total joy. It delivered what it promised, a riotous folk tale for our times. Set in a divided kingdom, Chiara Stephenson’s set is a feast for the senses, an innovative creation for the interpretative style of the show. The energised cast, diverse and talented, bring their own unique theatrical gifts to what is essentially a party with the joker in the pack – or is that court jester – being the poor Sheriff, locked in a cage. A commoner at that too. It is also a wonderfully kinetic show with actors moving between space at such a rate, sometimes gracefully and athletically, other times deliberately not. How they do it I’m not quite sure and in fact both my daughter and I were convinced it was some kind of teleportation. The outdoor setting is ideal and still makes full use of the space with trees, hedges, grass and overhangs playing their part. An additional element of entertainment is provided by the use of musical percussion on stage and set changes that are so finely orchestrated.

It’s the type of show we have become used to in this exciting venue and once again they have surpassed themselves with a show that is a perfect night out for children (10+) and adults alike. A crescent moon rose as we left the party that was about to ensue. A night to remember.

And Marquinhos Havana relishes déjà vu…

It’s far too easy to be cynical. And lazy. So when the theatre world goes for another stage adaptation of a successful film, the C word rears its head. However, if you see Groundhog Day (Old Vic), the musical adaptation, you will be gobsmacked and treated to a very slick and witty show. With music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin and directed by Matthew Warchus, it does not attempt to recreate the Bill Murray 1993 movie, it is its own creation.

Phil Connors is a cynical (it’s rife) Pittsburgh TV weatherman and is sent to cover the kooky annual Groundhog Day event in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Straightforward enough but then he finds himself caught in a time loop that sends him on a hilarious path to enlightenment and redemption. That all sounds a bit slushy but this is so much cleverer than that and in Andy Karl (Phil) and Tanisha Spring who plays Rita, the woman he falls in love with, the production has two lead actors who are talented and charismatic and perfectly suited to the show.

As his repeat meetings with the same folk happen time and time again, we encounter many of the fruit loops he has to deal with. Props and imagery are terrific and Lizzi Gee’s choreography sparkling. There is also a car chase deserving of a mention of its own. All in all a cracking show about second chances and transformation that will have you beaming with glee. Be gone cynicism!

Finally, Ali Hep has a ball and still wants more…

The English National Ballet’s Cinderella in-the-round (Royal Albert Hall) is the kind of show you sit back and allow to wash all over you. Once you get used to dancers appearing from all over the place it becomes an all-encompassing lavish experience that is visually spectacular. Christopher Wheeldon has thrown all the cards up in the air and come up with something fresh and choreographically invigorating. An orchestra, ninety dancers, magical sets and technicolour costumes it is like a series of magical episodes making up a mesmeric whole. Prokofiev’s magnificent score in this space brings out the goosebumps. Precious Adams is a splendid Cinders, her effortless technical brilliance so eye catching and Sarah Kundi is hilariously funny as Stepmother Hortensia, completely out of control creating all sorts of mayhem.

Julian Crouch’s set is gorgeous, a colourful blend of which both Hollywood and Bollywood would be proud. Working in sync with Daniel Brodie’s projections they create a phantasmagorical spectacle upon which the dancers execute beautiful passages of individual and group movement. Superb.



