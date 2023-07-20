Statements of the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou:

The sirens awaken memories of the twin crime committed

20 July 2023, ‘Astra’ radio station

Today is a difficult day because the sirens [blared today every 20 July on the day of the Turkish invasion] are awaken the memories of the twin crimes that were committed – the fascist coup and the Turkish invasion – the General Secretary of AKEL stressed. Speaking to the ‘Astra’ Morning Edition program, Stefanos Stefanou spoke of an organised treason. He noted that the outbreak of the invasion was predictable, pointing out that the coupists facilitated Turkey’s landing in Cyprus.

At the same time, S.Stefanou underlined that the situation in Cyprus is extremely desperate, adding that we are living the longest stalemate on the Cyprus problem. He pointed out that such initiatives should be taken by the government in order to create momentum for a resumption of the the talks from the point where they had remained at Crans Montana, on the basis of the Guterres Framework and by preserving the convergences recorded so far.

The General Secretary of AKEL also stressed that the Cyprus problem will not be resolved by the government issuing statements of a communicative nature, adding that the Christodoulides government is continuing where the previous government of Nicos Anastasiades had left off.

Stefanos Stefanou also referred to AKEL’s specific proposals on the Cyprus problem, for the formulation of a positive agenda with the correct content, which would move Turkey without violating the “red lines” of the Greek Cypriot side. Furthermore, he noted that AKEL would insist on its proposal because, as he said, it was favourably received by the international community. The General Secretary of AKEL also said that it was up to the Greek Cypriot side to take responsibility for a dynamic resumption of the negotiations.