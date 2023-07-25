Britain’s much loved and most successful musical duos of the 1980s, Wham!, may have lasted less than five years, but George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s pop legacy has left an undeniable mark in music history.

Celebrating 40 years of chart-topping classics and hidden gems, WHAM! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge of Heaven was released last week and is just what fans have been waiting for! The collection will take you on a journey through the greatest hits of the duo’s extraordinary career, from their 1982 debut, Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do), and UK breakthrough, Young Guns (Go for It), to their final international single, Where Did Your Heart Go? – along with a selection of additional tracks and mixes from across their career.

Arranged chronologically, the LP journeys through the pair’s chart reign, boasting a total of five UK No. 1 hits (Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Freedom, Last Christmas, I’m Your Man and The Edge of Heaven), along with two US chart-toppers: Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and Everything She Wants.

The 19 track 2LP set also includes Blue (Armed With Love), and Battlestations, along with remixes of select tracks and an instrumental of A Ray of Sunshine.

Chart-topper Careless Whisper (co-written with Andrew but often credited solely to George) has unfortunately been omitted, but that’s not to take away from a fantastic release, showcasing Wham!’s tremendous worldwide success.

It’s a fitting anniversary tribute to one of pop’s greatest acts ever. A must for any Wham! and George Michael fan!

WHAM! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven is available in multiple formats: a deluxe vinyl singles 7” box set, 10CD box set, 2LP coloured vinyl, 2LP black vinyl, CD and digital.