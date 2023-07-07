Statements by the AKEL Political Bureau member and Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of AKEL Toumazos Tsielepis:

The setting of a meeting between Foreign Minister Kombos and UNSG Guterres is a positive development, the question is how we convince the international community

3 July 2023, ‘Astra’ radio

The need to resume the efforts to kick start the procedure on the Cyprus problem was underlined by member of the Political Bureau and Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of AKEL Toumazos Tsielepis.

T.Tsielepis described as a positive development the setting of a meeting between Foreign Minister Kombos and the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres, stressing at the same time that the issue is to convince the Secretary General that the Greek Cypriot side has the sincere will to proceed with the solution OF THE Cyprus Problem on the basis of Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation.

Given, he said, that the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot sides have brought back a two state solution [on the table], we however have to test Turkey, which is something that is not being done. It is not absolutely certain that Turkey will insist on a two state solution to the end, T.Tsielepis assessed, because it is impossible for the international community to accept such a solution.

Toumazos Tsielepis wondered how the Secretary General will be persuaded to promote the procedure on the Cyprus problem when the President of the Republic says on the one hand that he accepts the Guterres Framework, whilst on the other hand he rejects important aspects of it. He called on President Christodoulides to act as a President of the Republic and not by engaging in communication games/tricks