Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

The same game in favour of the banks and against borrowers is underway both under Anastasiades and Christodoulides

7 July 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The parties supporting the Christodoulides government, together with DISY, postponed yesterday in Parliament the vote on the proposal for a draft bill that would restore the right of borrowers to take legal action when banks impose illegal overcharges and abusive clauses.

Given that it appeared that a majority had been formed to pass the proposal, it becomes clear that the postponement of the vote is not innocent.

We wonder how many years will be spent debating the safeguarding of the self-evident?

How many years will the same game be played – before the Anastasiades government and now with the Christodoulides government – at the expense of borrowers and in favour of the banks?

The parties and the MP’s of the Christodoulides government must choose where to stand: either on the side of society or on the side of the banks and the Coalition.

AKEL points out to everyone that all this is happening on the very same time that banks are announcing tens of millions in exorbitant profits and hedge funds are unleashing a new wave of foreclosures against families and small businessmen.

AKEL assures that it will insist to the very end that the draft bill is passed that has been co-signed with other parties and MP’s.