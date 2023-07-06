At the Cypriot Community Centre, where many Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots and committee members were present, Chair Susie Constantinides spoke to the President of the House of Representatives about the history of Cypriots arriving in the UK and the establishment of the Centre as a means of bringing them closer to their roots. She added that services later expanded to include a day centre for the elderly and disabled, a social café, and a place where they can ask for help and advice.

In her turn, Demetriou said it was a pleasure and an honour to visit the Centre, adding that she recognises and is “deeply touched by the work to support all these people.”

“The most important thing is you are a model of how Cyprus should be and how Cyprus should operate, without any prejudices, without any differences; Turkish Cypriots, Greek Cypriots, Armenians, Latins, Maronites, together, and I think you are a really important example of reunification and peace settlement,” she added.

“Congratulations for everything you are doing, you have managed over the years to support and provide a shelter for the Cypriots and those in need,” the House President concluded.



