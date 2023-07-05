On Friday 23rd June The Fight Factory WCB put on another night of exciting boxing at the famous York Hall in Bethnal Green.

The show was packed with some great fights, which all the spectators enjoyed as it was either a friend or family member in the ring.

Most of the boxers train out of The Fit Factory gym in Cockfosters, owned by both Andreas & Chris Evangelou.

Also, headlining the show, Chris ‘The Flash’ Evangelou stepped back in the ring after 7 years out, against former stable buddy and hard-hitting pro, Mark McKray. With both brothers, Preston and Andreas, in Chris’ corner, the fight was a master class performance by both former pros and displayed the true discipline of a high level boxer.

The boxing event helped raise money for a little boy named Roman, currently battling cancer.

Thank you to all that could attend, the next show is likely to take place in November later this year.

