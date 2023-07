The Synaxis of the Holy Twelve Apostles was festively celebrated in the homonymous Church of Leyland in the Preston region.

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene presided over the Feast, accompanied by the Priest-in-Charge, Presbyter Dionysios-Iakovos Higgs, and Presbyter David Walker.

His Grace blessed two new Readers and conveyed to the congregation the wishes of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

A festive meal followed in the hall of the Church.