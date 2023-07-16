Cyprus as a Regional Actor: Prospects, Challenges and Developments – Annual Parliamentary Lobby on Wednesday 18 July at 19:15 in the Grand Committee Room

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus, in association with the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, invites you to our annual public meeting in the House of Commons. The event will be an opportunity to engage with, and hear from, Members of Parliament about the latest developments on the Cyprus issue. If you’d like to attend, register for free, on the link below.

Title: Cyprus as a Regional Actor: Prospects, Challenges and Developments

Date: Tuesday 18th July 2023, 7pm

Location: Houses of Parliament (location will be sent to those who register)

Guest Speaker: H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr Constantinos Kombos

O﻿ther Speakers: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations; Stephen Doughty MP, Shadow Minister for Europe; Alyn Smith MP, SNP Foreign Affairs Spokesperson; Wendy Chamberlain MP, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip and National Federation of Cypriots in the UK President, Christos Karaolis



To attend, please register via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyprus-as-a-regional-actor-prospects-challenges-and-developments-tickets-646898299227