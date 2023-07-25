Labour’s Keir Mather has become the youngest MP in the House of Commons, aged just 25.

He won the Selby and Ainsty by-election after overturning a 20,137 majority and has been nicknamed the “baby of the House”.

But who is Labour’s new MP for the North Yorkshire constituency?

According to his party biography, Mr Mather was born in Hull in 1998 and grew up near Selby.

As a child, Mr Mather joined the youth parliament and set up a Labour group for young people in Hull, his mother has said.

“He just loves speaking,” said mum Jill Tambaros, adding that he had studied Speech and Drama in school and enjoyed performing in plays.

“We both just really enjoy politics, it’s just part of our life,” she told BBC News. “If ever I was cross with him he’d go, ‘mummy, shall I put on BBC News?’ – to cheer me up.”

He was named after James Keir Hardie, one of the founders of the Labour party, Ms Tambaros added.

After school, the young Keir went on to study history and politics at Oxford University, graduating with a first-class degree – according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr Mather has previously worked as a parliamentary researcher for shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, and more recently as a senior public affairs adviser at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

He also became a political leadership scholar at the Blavatnik School of Government, according to the University of Oxford.

His step-father UK Cypriot George Tambaros, nicknamed ‘Gorgeous George’ by friends, appeared on Come Dine With Me in 2015.serving a dish that consisted of Lamb and potatoes

George Tambaros ran a restaurant in Hull called The Omelette until around 2014.Now Mr Tambaros works in property.