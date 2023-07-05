The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League season is set to conclude at the Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday 29 May 2024.

Opened in September 2022, the new stadium stands on the site of the Nikos Goumas Stadium, which had been home to AEK Athens since 1930 but sustained serious damage during an earthquake in 1999. With a capacity of over 30,000, the new stadium in the north-western suburb of Nea Filadelfia stages Greece international home games as well as AEK matches.

As the stadium in Athens is brand new and never operated by AEK Athens in an international context, UEFA will provide expertise. An observation period until November 2023 at matches played by AEK Athens in the UEFA club competition for which they qualify, and by the Greek national team in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers, has been added as a condition for the confirmation of the appointment, which would happen in December.

When is the 2024 Europa Conference League final?

The final will take place on Wednesday 29 May 2024, UEFA having released details of all the key dates in the 2023/24 competition. It will conclude the third season of UEFA’s newest club competition, and the final one under its current name; it will be the UEFA Conference League from 2024/25.

UEFA Europa Conference League trophy unveiled”

What do the Europa Conference League winners get?

The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy stands 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg.It consists of 32 hexagonal spines – one for each team in the group stage of the competition – that twist and curve from the trophy base.

The base and top are made from hand-brushed brass with a matte galvanic steel effect, while the spines feature a glossy silver finishing. The trophy was designed in London studio Pentagram.