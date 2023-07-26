Temperatures will remain high on Thursday, the Department Meteorology says in a yellow warning issued on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the warning, which is valid from 11:00 until 17:00 on Thursday, maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 41 degrees Celsius over inland areas and around 33 degrees Celsius over the higher mountainous areas.

In addition, the Department of Forests in a press release informs the public that the risk of forest fires will continue to be on “Red Alert” on Thursday.

It notes that the lighting of fire without a permit is prohibited and constitutes an offence which, according to the Law on Forests could lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000 or both while the Prevention of Fires in the Countryside Law, provides for up to 5 years imprisonment or a fine of up to €20,000, or both.

Lighting a fire for food preparation is only allowed in the barbecue areas of picnic sites, it points out.

The Department also calls on the public to be especially careful during outings, to avoid actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as angle grinders and welding.

In case of smoke or fire the public is urged to immediately call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Service).