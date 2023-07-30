Detectives investigating a stabbing at a youth centre in Enfield have charged a teenager in connection with the incident.

A 15-year-old boy was charged on Friday, 28 July with two counts of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Youth Court on Saturday, 29 July. Due to his age, he cannot be named.

Police were called at 14:38hrs on Thursday, 27 July to reports of a stabbing at a youth centre in South Street, Enfield.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A 16-year-old boy was found with a slash injury to his neck. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.