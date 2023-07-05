Another Win for Harry Karzis a Great 6 rounds against a really tough opponent. he learned a lot from this fight. Not even close to his best performance, but he we keep learning.📈

He likes to thank every single person who spent their hard earned money to come and see him, support him it means the World to him and can’t thank them with words enough ❤️🙏🏼

He Thanks @neilsonboxing for their opportunity to box on their show and show his level of skills. 🤝🏼

Massive thanks to all my team @1967saba @alboxing88 @fabio_the_padman @cam_peak @will.agbo @jackcoaknutrition who put all the hard work behind the scenes to get him ready for this fight. 💪🏼





PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

@tasteofcyprusofficial

@cmckeevercorniceltd

@kamisbarber