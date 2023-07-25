The St. Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School’s Talent Show, held on 14 July 2023, proved to be an unforgettable evening filled with an exceptional showcase of talent from the school’s students. From breathtaking musical performances to mesmerizing dance routines, the event left both the audience and judges astonished by the remarkable skills on display.

The talent show, hosted in the school’s hall, saw an impressive turnout of participants from various groups, including choirs, bands, soloists, actors, actresses, and dancers. The diversity of talents presented truly highlighted the immense creativity and dedication of the students

As the performers took the stage, the judges found themselves facing an arduous task of selecting the top three acts from the plethora of outstanding performances. Each act brought a unique charm and mastery to their respective disciplines, making the deliberation process a challenging one.

In the end, the judges managed to narrow down their choices to three exceptional talents who truly shone throughout the night. Claiming the coveted first-place position was Martin, a prodigious pianist whose fingers danced effortlessly across the keys, captivating the audience with his flawless performance. Martin’s ability to convey emotions through his music left everyone in awe.

Taking second place was the talented Amelia, whose mesmerizing voice enchanted the crowd. Amelia’s soulful and powerful vocals effortlessly conveyed a range of emotions, captivating everyone in attendance. Her remarkable control and expression demonstrated a maturity beyond her years.

Securing the third-place position was Ally, a gifted violinist who mesmerized the audience with her moving melodies. Ally’s flawless technique and emotive performance on the violin left the judges and spectators alike spellbound. Her passion for music was evident in every note she played.

The judges commended all the participants for their exceptional performances and expressed their admiration for the level of talent showcased during the event. They emphasised the difficulty they faced in selecting the winners, given the extraordinary abilities demonstrated by all the participants.

Mr. Lasithiotakis, the Head of Performing Arts at the school, orchestrated a magnificent show, overseeing the music acts with meticulous attention to detail but not without critical help from Mrs. Nelson, the lead teacher of Drama, who led the drama group and curated the presenters, who were equally impressive. The students’ acting skills brought stories to life, evoking a range of emotions whilst touching sensitive issues children are faced with when using online social platforms. Lastly, the dance groups, led by Miss Laabaied, Head of MFL, and Miss Walt, Head of Year 9 & 10 and PE teacher, showcased their talent and artistry through mesmerising and colourful choreography.

The Headteacher, Dr Hills, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements and applauded the hard work of the talented performers and the faculty members involved in putting together such a remarkable event. The talent show not only showcased the immense talent within the school but also served as a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing artistic expression and providing a platform for students to shine. Dr Hills shared the news on the progress of the construction of the brand-new school building, on Brunswick Park Road, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated spaces for arts resources. The upcoming auditorium and theatre promised to provide the students with a larger platform to showcase their talents in the future.

With such incredible talent on display and with such superb new facilities on the way, the future is brighter than ever for the students of St. Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School.

L-R. Ms J. Nelson, Director of Drama, Dr Philip Hills, Head Teacher, Ally, Amelia, Martin, Ms N.Uwaechie, Guest Judge, Mr K. Lasithiotakis Director of Music and Performing Arts