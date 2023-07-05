The holiday season is in full swing and Larnaka region offers the ultimate summer destination. The coastline is always a winner, from the pristine, organised beaches and their facilities, to the underwater wealth of its dive sites. And with festivals, events and myriad activities to immerse yourself in – including a new statue trail hunt, every moment in Larnaka is a memory made.

Get into the holiday spirit with a cocktail workshop or wine tasting session

Try something new and learn about local drinks with alcohol-based workshops and tasting experiences offered in the heart of Larnaka near the Municipal Market. These unique holiday activities can be enjoyed on a casual basis or in organised groups for special occasions.

One is the two-hour ‘Local Spirit Cocktail Workshop’ which reimagines Cyprus classics with a journey around the island’s rich winemaking history. Attendees will create imaginative cocktails by mixing the famous brandy sour and creating others with local wine, including the sweet Commandaria, the worlds’ oldest named wine still in production. They will also enjoy a welcome drink and take home a souvenir booklet with bartending principles.

Or there is The Oak Tree Wine Cellar & Tasting Room where the popular ‘10 Cyprus Wines Tasting’ session takes place in the cava’s wine tasting room. This 1-1.5 hours tasting includes the island’s red, white, rosé and dessert wines, including those crafted with indigenous grape varieties, whilst learning all about their origins; the viticulture of Cyprus, and the perfect food and wine pairings. Walk-ins are available for 2-3 people with reservations advised for 4 and up.

For more information and to book both visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/drink-workshops-get-spirit.



Summer festivals in July and August

Summer is a great time to enjoy one of the traditional festivals or events taking place in the city and rural communities around Larnaka. In July the notable events that will appeal to both locals and tourists include the month-long Larnaka Festival and the King of Kite Cyprus Kitesurfing Championships (14-16). In August visitors can look forward to the Fengaros Music Festival (3-5); the Zygi Fish Festival (26) and several village festivals including the Lefkara Festival, Kiti Cultural Summer and Pervolia Cultural Festival. Visitors can keep track of what is happening via the LTB online event calendar.

For more information, visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/summer-festivals.

New trail hunt map for Larnaka’s award-winning storytelling statues

The Larnaka Storytelling Statues is an award-winning series of statues, busts and monuments that ‘talk’ to visitors in character narration when the corresponding QR code is scanned on a mobile device. New for this summer is the trail hunt map to find the city’s talking statues – a fun packed activity for all the family. The printable or downloadable map brings the monuments together for a city tour on foot that challenges inquisitive minds to guess and find the character based on a fun riddle then tick it off the map.

For more information or a copy of the map, visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/fun-family-activities-city



Free village handicraft and enogastronomy workshops and guided tours

For holidaymakers looking for other activities to learn about the local culture when they visit Larnaka region there are free workshops through the year. These include workshops on bee keeping, lace making, silver crafts, wood carving, ceramics and sculpture, and making local foods, plus much more. All sessions include a free guided tour of the village in which the workshop takes place.

Visit https://heartlandoflegends.com/workshops/?district=LARNAKA; to find out what is on during the summer months and to book.

For more information on all these summer activities and events and more, visit https://larnakaregion.com/newsletter/Larnaka-region-newsletter-summer-2023

For tourist information from the Larnaka Tourism Board, visit www.larnakaregion.com