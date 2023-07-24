“I am particularly happy about my second meeting with British Defence Minister, Ben Wallace, within a month. I would like to say that the British side has expressed its gratitude to Greece and the Greek government for their interest in the safety and evacuations of British tourists from the areas in Greece that faced significant dangers from wildfires in recent days.

Moving forward, the subject of discussion is the common vision that has been signed by my predecessor, the roadmap, and an extensive conversation about the challenges we face as allied countries in NATO, in the broader region, in the Eastern Mediterranean, in North Africa, in sub-Saharan Africa, and the challenges faced by the Western Balkans.”