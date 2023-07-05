The importance of sleep is more than just resting the body itself. During sleep, the body is working to support healthy brain function, it also regenerates cells for growth and development. Not having enough sleep over some time can raise the risk of developing long term health problems.

How we function throughout the day depends on a good night’s sleep, our responses are much quicker when are feeling recharged and fresh. We are more alert, which makes learning and working much easier.

Sleep affects the heart and circulatory system, metabolism, the respiratory system and the immune system.

When falling asleep we enter a non REM sleep, the blood pressure and heart rate fall. The heart doesn’t work as hard as it does when we are awake. A sharp increase in blood pressure and heart rate upon waking has been linked to angina, chest pain and heart attacks. People who do not sleep enough have a higher risk of obesity, stroke, high blood pressure and coronary heart disease.

Sleep affects the metabolism; it changes the way the body handles fat. It varies according to various circadian clocks. The circadian clock makes sure the liver is prepared to help digest fat at appropriate times, the body may handle fat differently if eating at unusual times.

Not getting enough quality sleep can lead to higher levels of the hormones leptin and ghrelin that control hunger, a decreased ability to respond to insulin, and increased consumption of food, possibly a craving for comfort foods with a sweet, fatty or salty content.

Sleep affects the respiratory system, it is slower, less deep, less often and therefore taking in less oxygen. It can be a problem for those who have asthma, lung disorders or coronary obstructive disorder. Breathing problems can be worse during sleep or early morning sleep depending on the disorder.

Sleep affects parts of the immune system which become more active at different times during the day. Some cells work harder when we sleep; missing a lot of sleep increases the risk of getting colds and other infections.

Sleep affects memory and learning. Good sleep helps the formation of long-term memory – with little sleep it becomes a struggle to focus on thinking clearly, coping with simple tasks and remembering things.

How much sleep we need varies according to age and with independent lifestyle activities.

Children: 9-12 hours, 13-18 years of age: 8-10 hours, adults 18 and above: 7-9 hours sleep.

While many people function regularly on short periods of sleep, six hours of sleep is not enough for most adults. Most experts recommend seven hours of sleep every night. Older people tend to go to bed earlier and get up earlier than they used to when they were younger.

People who experience broken sleep regularly can be angrier, crankier and may feel down in mood, compared to when sleeping straight through the night.

However, sleep quality is more important than quantity to stay healthy. A room that is too light, hot, cold, or noisy can play an important part in the quality of sleep. Alcohol or caffeine before going to bed can also work as a diuretic and dehydrate the body which may result in waking and the need to go to the bathroom or become thirsty during the night.

The odd or rare bad dream may not be too disturbing on sleep quality, but if the negative or vivid dreams occur multiple times a week and continue for weeks and months, they may become emotionally disturbing, disruptive and often exhausting, as it may cause you to sleep less soundly. This results in daytime tiredness, reduced concentration function, memory and productivity in all tasks carried out.

A racing mind can result in vivid active dreams and sometimes nightmares. Often, we go to sleep and can dream of a problem we may have encountered that day. Trying to reduce any stress and anxiety before bedtime may help before the levels escalate out of control.

Before bedtime, try some deep breathing, meditation or relaxation techniques that work for you personally.

Stick to a regular sleep schedule as much as possible. Eat well, maintain a healthy weight, drink adequate water and avoid high activity exercise immediately before bedtime.

Sleep well!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samsara Kyriakou