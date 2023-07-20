Customers urged to check before they travel as RMT, ASLEF and Unite union members will undertake six days of strike action on the Tube

“We are disappointed that the RMT, ASLEF and Unite unions have announced strike action.”

Glynn Barton

TfL’s Chief Operating Officer

Other TfL services are not on strike but may be affected by station closures

National rail strikes on 20, 22 and 29 July may also affect some District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line and Tram services

Customers are being urged to check before they travel as planned strike action by the RMT, ASLEF and Unite unions is expected to cause significant disruption to Tube services next week. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

RMT, ASLEF and Unite union members are planning strike action over six days on the Tube network, starting on Sunday 23 July. The action will impact different lines on different days and severe disruption is expected on the Tube if this action goes ahead.

Elizabeth line and London Overground services will be busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place. These services, as well as the DLR and London Trams, are expected to run as normal but the closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. Buses will run as normal but also may be busier than usual.

Strike action will also take place on the national rail network on 20, 22 and 29 July, which may affect some District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line and Tram services.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT, ASLEF and Unite unions have announced strike action. We are continuing to talk with trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.

“There are no current proposals to change pension arrangements. Although we are discussing with union colleagues a range of proposals to change how London Underground operates, no employee will lose their job or be asked to work additional hours.

“We urge the trade unions to call off this action, but if it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as there will be significant disruption on the Tube across the week.”

This action on London Underground comes following a review into TfL’s pensions scheme and there are no current proposals to change pension arrangements. If any proposal is made in the future this would require appropriate consultation and extensive further work.

Travel advice for Sunday 23 July to Saturday 29 July

Due to planned strike action, severe disruption is expected across the London Underground network between 23 and 29 July.

Sunday 23 and Monday 24 July – London Underground services will close early on Sunday 23 July with customers advised to complete their journeys by 19:00. On Monday 24 July, a good service is expected by late-morning.

Tuesday 25 and Thursday 27 July – Little or no service expected across the London Underground

Wednesday 26 and Friday 28 July – No service expected across London Underground including Night Tube

Saturday 29 July – Tube services will start later than normal with a good service expected by midday

No other TfL services will be on strike but some DLR, London Overground, including night services and Elizabeth line services may be affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines.

Customers who need to travel are advised that on days where limited tube services are running, they will be extremely busy and subject to delay. Other TfL services and roads are also likely to be extremely busy. Customers should plan ahead, check before they travel, and allow extra time to complete their journey.

There are also national rail strikes on 20, 22 and 29 July, which may affect some District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line and Tram services. For more information, visit www.nationalrail.co.uk

In addition to planned strike actions, Bakerloo line and London Overground passengers are being advised of essential railway upgrades which will impact journeys over the school summer holidays.

From Sunday 23 July to Friday 25 August 2023, Network Rail engineers will carry out major improvements to a 20-mile stretch of railway in north London. This will affect the Bakerloo line between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone stations and the London Overground between Euston and Watford Junction stations. Customers are advised to plan ahead by checking www.nationalrail.co.uk, tfl.gov.uk/bakerloo-overground or the Transport for London (TfL) Go app.