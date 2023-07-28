Fans have been told: “We can confirm the Cypriot FA have allocated over 46 percent of the staduium capacity to Scotland supporters for our forthcoming European qualifiers match on Friday, September 8.

“The allocation consists of 3,728 standard seating tickets, and a further ten wheelchair user and ten companion tickets.”

Scotland are expected to take around 3,000 fans to the Mediterranean island for the match, where victory could continue Steve Clarke’s side’s unbeaten start to Group A.

Cyprus boss Temuri Ketsbaia criticised his country’s support after the loss to Georgia in the same stadium last month.

He said: “It’s unacceptable to be playing at home and have only 500 fans, while the Georgians had 2,000.”

After four rounds of fixtures, Clarke has steered the national side to the of Group A with a 100 percent record.

An opening day 3-0 victory over the Cypriots seemed flattering at the time, given it was only 1-0 until Scott McTominay’s late double.

The Manchester United star provided another of those a few days later as the Scots recorded a famous 2-0 win over Spain at Hampden.

Another late showing made the difference against Norway before the rain-soaked chaos at home to Georgia ended with three points and a 2-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Hampden looks set to play its part in Euro 2028 – with Turkey back-tracking on their bid to host the tournament, leaving the UK & Ireland’s proposal as the main option for Uefa.

A Uefa statement read: “UEFA confirms that it has received a request from the Italian Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to hsot UEFA Euro 2032.

“In 2021, UEFA initiated a bidding process for the hosting of two consecurive editions of its European Championships, in 2028 and 2032.

TFF (Turkey) entered the proess for both editions, while FIGC (the Italian Federation) decided to bid only for the 2032 edition.

“A joint bid to host the 2028 edition has also been placed by five associations: England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”