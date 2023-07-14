As London’s primary school children look forward to the summer break, they will also have something to look forward to when they head back in September: free school meals.

Sadiq Khan was delighted to meet children in Haringey to find out what free school meals will mean to them.

1 in 6 parents or guardians of children between 5–11 years old are going without essentials, including food.

I hope this emergency £135m funding will support families during the cost-of-living crisis over the next academic year. For more info about free school meals, see: https://www.london.gov.uk/…/prioritie…/free-school-meals

