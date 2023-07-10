This summer’s Rockwave Festival in Athens welcomed one of the biggest British music stars to its TerraVibe stage.

Robbie Williams returned to the Greek capital after eight years, giving an impressive two hour concert which featured his biggest hits such as Let Me Entertain You, Angels, Feel, and an acapella performance of Me and My Monkey.

The singer, who is celebrating 25 years in the music industry, also spoke to the audience about his battle with depression, drugs, and the people who got him through it, namely his wife and their four children.

Robbie later posted snapshots from the concert on his Instagram account captioning them: “Greece, thanks for last night. It was beautiful. I love you, Rob.”