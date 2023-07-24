Resumption of new effort for a Cyprus settlement a priority, Minister says

The resumption of a new effort for a Cyprus settlement has been set as a priority by the Government of Nikos Christodoulides, the Minister of Justice and Public Order, Anna Koukkides Prokopiou, said.

Prokopiou was speaking on Sunday morning at an annual memorial service, at Kalopanayiotis village in Nicosia district, for those who fell during the 1974 Turkish invasion.

The Minister noted that President Christodoulides “with specific initiatives has requested the appointment of envoys from both the Secretary General of the United Nations and the European Union.”

“The Greek Cypriot side has repeatedly expressed its intention to sit down at the negotiating table despite the continuous provocative statements from the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot sides for a two-state solution, which can never be accepted from our side,” Prokopiou underlined.

“Despite the objective difficulties stemming from the attitude of the Turkish side, we nevertheless have the obligation to continue the effort to find a solution that will ensure human rights, the European acquis as well as the termination of the unacceptable and anachronistic system of guarantees”, the Minister of Justice pointed out.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.