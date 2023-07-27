Ιnformation regarding reports about the construction of a mosque close to the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas in Rizokarpaso were under investigation and are being evaluated by the competent authorities, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Thursday.

Responding to questions from journalists after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, at the Presidential Palace, and asked about reports in the Turkish Cypriot on this issue, Letymbiotis said that they were also monitoring the reports while all relevant information was being investigated and evaluated by the competent authorities.

“Such matters, concerning respect for religion and preservation of cultural heritage must be approached with due care and mutual respect”, he said. He added, that just as it would be considered “unthinkable by our side” to operate a Christian place of worship, in Hala Sultan Mosque in Larnaca, “we expect the same from our Turkish Cypriot compatriots.”

The Apostolos Andreas Monastery is on the tip of the Karpasia peninsula, in the northern part of the island, which has been occupied by Turkey since 1974.

Asked about the meeting on Friday of the leaders of the two communities at the Anthropological Laboratory of the Committee for Missing Persons, in the Nicosia buffer zone, the Spokesperson said that it was necessary first and foremost “to send the message that this humanitarian issue, of the missing persons, is an issue that concerns both communities.”

He noted that it was not a political, but a humanitarian issue and that the work of the CMP must continue and the fate of all the missing persons must be determined.

Responding to another question, Letymbiotis said that a joint communique will be issued on Friday, after the visit.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Since 1974, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown. A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.

According to statistical data published on the CMP website by June 30, 2023, of 1510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 741 were identified and 769 are still missing. Out of 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons 292 were identified and 200 are still missing.