Police continue to look for Mohammed Mboob, who is missing from Enfield.

Mohammed left hospital midway through treatment on Wednesday, 28 June. He requires regular medication that he does not have with him.

Mohammed is believed to attend local music studios to record music.

He has links to Brent Cross, Bromley and Hackney.

Police have been working 24/7 to locate Mohammed, including door to door and CCTV enquiries, and have issued appeals via social media.

Mohammed should not be approached by members of the public, particularly women.

Anyone who has information as to his whereabouts should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref 23MIS021563. Immediate sightings should be called in via 999.