A hard-hitting movie about grooming and exploitation, filmed in Enfield with young people from the borough, made its debut this week.

SAVE ME is a 33-minute social impact short film and was co-produced with local young people, Enfield Council and Enfield-based filmmaker and local award winning youth coach, Amani Simpson and his production company, AVIARD INSPIRES.

The powerful story is about exploitation, gangs, crime and the impact it can have on vulnerable young people.

Enfield Council’s Children and Family Services department commissioned the production SAVE ME, after successfully bidding for funding from the MHCLG (Ministry Housing Communities and Local Government) which has since changed its name to Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Young people from Enfield Care Council and the Young Leaders within Enfield were consulted on the storyline, the script and some took part in filming which took place in various locations in Enfield including Edmonton Green Shopping Centre.

SAVE ME tells the story of Fiona, 15, who finds herself struggling to navigate several unsafe situations. She coerces her friend Dean, 13, into a county lines drugs gang connected with her drug dealer boyfriend who puts her under pressure to recruit Dean into his gang.

The red carpet launch and premiere of the highly anticipated film took place at Cineworld Enfield in Southbury Road on Monday 3 July.

The film is aimed at the professional community and community leaders nationally and will be used as an educational tool to raise awareness of risks of exploitation and educate young people and their parents on how to stay safe.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, said: “The production of the SAVE ME film has been a great opportunity for young, local actors who are in many cases making their debut. Their strong, professional performances in this meaningful project is a credit to them.

“The film has a powerful message that will change mindsets and environments and I hope that the accompanying SAVE ME handbook will be embraced widely by those working with young people and parents alike.

“Preventing extra familiar abuse is one of the key priorities for Enfield Children’s Safeguarding Partnership and is reflected within the new Vulnerable Young People Strategy, as well as within our public health approach to prevention of serious youth violence.”

In addition to the film, a handbook is available on the Council’s website that will be primarily be used to enhance learning and educate young people and their parents around key themes such as grooming, child criminal exploitation and intimidation control.

The handbook can also be used to help facilitate workshops in settings such as schools, community youth centres, youth justice offending settings and parenting groups.

To find out more, and to watch SAVE ME and download the handbook, visit the Council’s website at: www.enfield.gov.uk/safeguardingenfield/advice-for-children-young-people/save-me-film-and-handbook

SAVE ME is rated 12A.

Pictures



1. Lead actor, Raphael Higgins-Humes who plays Dean in SAVE ME, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi and Amani Simpson, Enfield-based filmmaker and local award winning youth coach.



2. Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi meets Amani Simpson, Enfield-based filmmaker and local award winning youth coach.

3. A group picture of attendees at the SAVE ME premiere red carpet event at Enfield Cineworld, including Enfield Council Safeguarding staff and actors from the film.

Download the SAVE ME handbook here: www.enfield.gov.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0019/40726/Facilitators-Workbook.pdf

Where can young people seek help?

Childline provides a telephone counselling service for children and young people in danger and distress. Tel: 0800 1111 (24-hour free helpline).

CrimeStoppers provides an anonymous freephone number for callers who have information about crime in the UK. Tel: 0800 555 111.